Rangers' waning star refutes critics and aims to prove doubters wrong after rarest of Novembers

Right-back is not a mainstay these days but Perth performance served as timely reminder

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

November was a rare month in the life of Rangers captain James Tavernier in that he did not complete 90 minutes of football.

For so many years a ubiquitous influence that was felt on many a Rangers starting XI, Tavernier is having to adjust to a different status at Ibrox. He is no longer the first name on the team sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tavernier has been a Rangers player since 2015 and the only season he has not played more than 30 matches was the curtailed 2019/20 campaign. Back then, only a global pandemic could stop him. But at the age of 33 and with manager Philippe Clement turning to Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo at right-back, Tavernier has been forced to share duties.

Rangers captain James Tavernier was impressive during the 1-0 win over St Johnstone. | SNS Group

There was no other option for Clement than to start Tavernier on Sunday against St Johnstone. Sterling has a small nerve issue and Kasanwirjo unfortunately has a serious knee injury and may not play for Rangers again. The 22-year-old is back at parent club Feyenoord as he undergoes rehab following successful surgery.

Tavernier did not let his boss down at McDiarmid Park. He was one of the most impressive performers in a 1-0 win over Saints that helped trim the gap between Rangers and second-placed Aberdeen to seven points. He forced Jason Holt into scoring an own goal, the game’s defining moment, and was an assured presence at the back.

Given there was intense speculation surrounding his future over the summer - some supporters wanted him sold with moves abroad mooted - and the change of status within Clement’s squad, Tavernier is becoming increasingly experienced in dealing with doubters. Before the weekend, his last full match was the highly damaging 2-1 defeat by the Dons on October 30, the day before he turned 33 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Fitter than ever’

Tavernier contests that age is a just a number. "I don't see the age being a problem,” he said. “Three months ago I think I missed one game. So nothing's really changed, as in, okay, I've gone up one number in my age, but I still feel fitter than ever to play every single game.

"So it's obviously different, unusual [not playing all the time], but it's down to me to be really professional and keep working really hard, and try to be a leader behind the scenes at the training ground. And really push the boys on and anyone who's asked to put on the shirt on the starting XI have got to perform.”

Tavernier clearly believes he still has much to offer in this Rangers team. Clement is “convinced” that reducing the player’s game-time will benefit him in the long run but admitted after the St Johnstone match that his skipper may not be so enamoured at the prospect.

James Tavernier's minutes recently have been carefully managed by boss Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

"I'm used to playing three games a week,” Tavernier replied. “That's what I really love to do. It's what I've been used to for so many years and the stats and the numbers I put in are still right up there. So, it's just about me continuing to work hard. And when asked to play, then deliver a performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You obviously, you want to be playing every single game. That's just in your nature, you want to play every single game. But there's a level of you've got to be professional and really help the team if you're not. And when asked to play, you've got to obviously make an impact."

Little room for error

If Sterling does not recover from his nerve issue, then Tavernier is more than likely to keep his place for the visit of Kilmarnock on Wednesday night in the Premiership. Should third-placed Rangers win, then they will gain ground on the two teams above them. Aberdeen host Celtic at Pittodrie on the same evening.

After that, Rangers have a trip to Dingwall to face Ross County on Sunday ahead of the mother of all weeks: Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, Celtic in Premier Sports Cup final, all before new chief executive Patrick Stewart takes office on December 16.

As has often been the case for Tavernier while at Rangers, there is very little room for error. However, he is gnarled when it comes to high-stakes periods at Rangers. The defender will be due a testimonial next year - a rare feat for the modern-day player. "I've got another season after this, so still more time," he smiled on the status of his contract. "Complete this season then obviously, that [a testimonial] is on the cards and it's very unusual these days for testimonials and players being at clubs for so long. We will just have to wait and see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Tavernier forces Jason Holt into scoring an own goal during the win over St Johnstone. | SNS Group

While managing his captain’s minutes, Clement also said that people have been too quick to write Tavernier off. An arrival from Wigan Athletic during the summer of 2015, much of his spell in Govan has been spent playing second fiddle to Celtic and coping with criticism even when winning all three domestic trophies and leading Rangers to the Europa League final in 2022.