Beale backs new arrival to bring 'excitement and optimism'

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale has urged fans to show patience with new head coach Russell Martin.

Martin has been appointed on a three-year deal after Rangers new owners plumped for the 39-year-old former Scotland international as the permanent successor to Philippe Clement.

Beale knows all about the pressurised environment that Martin is heading into in Govan having endured an ill-fated 11-month tenure at Ibrox which culminated in his sacking in October 2023.

Michael Beale was sacked by Rangers in October 2023 after 11 months in charge. | Getty Images

Speaking on talkSPORT, Beale said: "He [Martin] should go in there with the conviction and the bravery that he's shown to take the job.

"He obviously believes in himself and as a coach he has a strong identity in terms of how he wants his teams to play. The fans will need to be patient with the new ownership and Russell as a coach as they build a new Rangers.

"Everybody wanted to see Rangers rebuild under the new ownership and get a new head coach to move in a new direction. Everyone should get behind Russell and his staff."

Martin is the first head coach appointment of the new Rangers regime following the takeover by a US consortium fronted by health care tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. Beale feels the change of ownership can assist the former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons boss in his bid to bring success back to Ibrox.

Russell Martin is unveiled as the new head coach of Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Beale added: "The expectation will be the same but obviously with the new ownership waiting in the wings, the last couple of managers haven't had stability around them. That certainly won't be the case now for Russell. I wish them every success.

"Given time, I think he can move Rangers in the right direction. It's a time for excitement and optimism."

Beale previously served as an assistant coach to Steven Gerrard at Rangers before returning to take the top job himself following the departure of Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Gerrard had been heavily linked with the vacancy since the sacking of Philippe Clement in February but Beale revealed that a return to the Rangers dugout for himself and the ex-Liverpool captain was never likely this summer.

He said: "No, we never spoke about it to be honest. Steven has said he wants to take a period of time with his family, he's becoming a grandfather this summer which is a wonderful thing for him.