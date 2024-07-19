The latest transfer stories across Scottish football this Friday evening:

Tavernier Rangers latest

Trabzonspor are expected to return with an improved for James Tavernier after their initial bid to sign the free-scoring Rangers captain was rejected, according to reports. The Turkish club have already signed former Gers players Borna Barisic and John Lundstram on free transfers, and are intent on adding a third member of the Light Blues side that reached the 2022 Europa League final.

Tavernier, 32, has netted a remarkable 125 goals from right-back in his nine years since arriving in Glasgow from Wigan, but Rangers are open to selling the Englishman if their valuation is met. However, it was reported on Friday that they had turned down Trabzonspor’s first offer. Manager Philippe Clement said last weekend, at the end of the club’s training camp in the Netherlands, that Rangers would listen to offers for almost all of their players.

Rangers interest confirmed

New PSV signing Couhaib Driouech has confirmed that Rangers were one of the clubs trying to sign him during the transfer window. The 22-year-old made the switch from Exclesior to Eindhoven for a knock-down fee after performing well for the club despite relegation from the Eredivisie. However, he has revealed that he other options for a move - including Ibrox.

“There was a lot of interest, and also very concrete," revealed Driouech. "Rangers, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon came in. Those are absolutely all beautiful clubs, in beautiful leagues, but I wanted to go to PSV.”

Hagi poised to leave Rangers

Ianis Hagi's agent claims that the Romanian is on the verge of leaving the Ibrox club this summer. Hagi still has two years left on his deal and spent last season on loan at Alaves, but despite featuring for Romania at the Euros, it is likely his future lies away from Govan.

Hagi's representative Giovanni Becali said: "Ianis has two years left on his contract with Glasgow Rangers. I don't know when he will, and if he will show up (for pre-season training). He's about to leave. Now, I've also heard, I'm also hearing left and right, that several teams would like him. In the sense that Rangers may want to get something back on him. Ianis does not have a small salary with them. We'll see, it's time.”

Celtic keeper set to depart

Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is set to leave the club after being given permission to speak to Rapid Bucharest, according to the Daily Record. The Swiss has moved further down the pecking order after the arrivals of Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo and is deemed surplus to requirements.

Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest are managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon and are on the lookout for a new No 1 ahead of their domestic season starting next month.

Kirk is a Saint

St Johnstone have completed the signing of young Hearts striker Makenzie Kirk. The 20-year-old makes the move to McDiarmid Park for an undisclosed fee and is the son of Saints first-team coach Andy Kirk.