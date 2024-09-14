Bennett stands down after 18 months at the helm

Rangers chairman John Bennett has stepped down for health reasons, the club has announced.

The 61-year-old has held the position since March 2023 when he stepped up from his role as vice-chairman to take over from Douglas Park.

Bennett came under fire after a delayed refurbishment to the Copland Stand at Ibrox meant the Light Blues had to play their home games at the start of the season at Hampden Park.

The Rangers board have come in for more criticism after a poor start to the campaign, with the Gers most recently losing 3-0 to Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead before the international break.

Bennett’s resignation leaves the club seeking two key appointments with the CEO position remaining vacant since the departure of James Bisgrove in April.

Former director John Gilligan has been appointed temporary chairman.

A club statement read: “The Board of Rangers Football Club today announces Chairman, John Bennett, is stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons.

“The Board wants to sincerely thank John for his service and significant commitment over the last nine years and wishes him a full and speedy recovery. It is requested his and his family’s privacy is respected at this time.

“Former Director, John Gilligan, will temporarily fulfil the role of Chairman until a permanent replacement is appointed.

“The Board thanks John for stepping in at short notice and believes his experience in senior business roles throughout a long and successful career, and also, as a former Director of Rangers, will be invaluable at this time.

