'Long chat': Rangers lift lid on summit talks as team changes centre on two key players

Butland and Dessers’ selection discussed by head coach stops short of revealing plan

Barry Ferguson is demanding a reaction from his Rangers players against Athletic Bilbao after holding clear-the-air talks with his players in the wake of losing 2-0 to Hibs at the weekend.

A furious Ferguson lambasted their performance after the defeat - their fifth in a row at Ibrox - and vowed to make changes to his team for the first leg of the club’s Europa League quarter-final against the Spanish outfit, who currently sit fourth in LaLiga. The interim coach revealed that he and his staff held a “long chat” with the players and that training has been “bubbly” ever since.

Ferguson stopped short of naming what changes he will make - personnel or system - but said that he has taken ownership of the situation and that the decisions he has made “will be on his shoulders”.

Cyriel Dessers and Jack Butland are in the Rangers firing line. | SNS Group

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ferguson said: “Saturday and Sunday were really difficult. We got in on Monday morning and, let's just say, we had a long, long chat. I aired my views, so did my staff and so did the players, which I was happy with. As I've said before, I think we've been too quiet. So it was good. And then we got to training on Monday, obviously, to prepare for this game tomorrow night.

“I just thought the time was right to go and spend a bit of time with them and go through a lot of things that I'm clear that I wasn't happy with. And it's good to get their point of view as well. Because we really need to get to the bottom of it, because it's been a real issue.

“I came out of the meeting, training was bubbly on Monday. That's what I want. I don't want anybody moping about and being unhappy. There's a lot of things said. We're totally clear on what way we're going to approach the rest of the season and not just tomorrow night.”

Do Jack Butland and Cyriel Dessers play?

One of Ferguson’s biggest decisions centre around goalkeeper Jack Butland, who made another high-profile individual error at the weekend, and striker Cyriel Dessers, whose profligacy in front of goal continues to frustrate many Rangers fans. Both men have played their part in their European journey so far and the 47-year-old knows whatever he does will be scrutinised.

“In terms of the Cyriel, I would be more concerned he didn't get into the positions,” said Ferguson. “That's what I’d be concerned about. In terms of whether I’m considering other people to play, of course I am. I told you on Saturday that there will be some changes. You just need to wait and see what the changes are tomorrow night. But I've told everybody now, there's places up for grabs.

“I’m not going to say whether I’ve had a conversation with Jack or any other player. You’ll just need to find out. I’m not going to sit up here and tell you this is who I’m going to play and this is the formation I’m going to play. I’d be crazy to do that. So, look, we’ll just need to wait and see the decisions that are going to be made for tomorrow night. What I will do is I’ll make a decision based on what I think is right for us to get a positive result.

“In terms of players making mistakes and players maybe underperforming, that’s part and parcel of football. It’s tough at times. Look I’ve been through many stages myself and there are a few players who may not be playing at the level that they would want and that I would expect.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson says the big calls 'are on his shoulders'. | SNS Group

“I’m having to think about the full team. I said that on Saturday when I came up and did my presser. I was angry, I was frustrated. It was a mixture of emotions. I thought I had erased some of that out of our game, but it was clear as day there were some issues that we had to sort. And, hopefully, the positive week we’ve had, the positive three days we’ve had together, we’ll see that difference tomorrow night.”

“When you go into my team and you play, you need to earn your right to play in the team. I probably will have to make some difficult decisions going forward. I've had to make some difficult decisions since I've come into the job. But it's one thing I'm not afraid to do to try and better the team. I've got a job to pick the 11 that I think is the 11 that will go and win the game. That's what I've done for tomorrow night.

“There's been a lot of things going through my head. I've went and made a decision, which will be on my shoulders. And then we'll hopefully see a real positive performance and result from what way I'm going to go about it.”