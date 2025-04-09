'It'll be a very short conversation' - why Steven Gerrard would turn down Rangers manager return

Liverpool legend should be wary of second Ibrox spell

Steven Gerrard may reject any approach from Rangers to return for a second spell as manager amid concerns over the “very big gap to Celtic”.

That is according to a former team-mate who reckons the Englishman will have to be “very careful” if offered the job by the prospective new owners of the Ibrox club.

Gerrard enjoyed some success during his first spell in charge of Rangers, winning the Scottish Premiership title in season 2020-21 before departing for Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard has been tipped for a return to Rangers as manager. | SNS Group

He was sacked by Villa after less than a year in charge with the club languishing just above the Premier League relegation zone. He was then appointed head coach of Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq in July 2023 but left his role by mutual consent in January this year after a largely unsuccessful 18 month tenure.

Despite his managerial reputation taking a hit, Gerrard is listed among the favourites to take charge of Rangers on a permanent basis after interim boss Barry Ferguson was handed the reins until the end of the season following the sacking of Philippe Clement in February.

A decision on a long-term appointment is on hold until the completion of a Rangers takeover bid by a US-based consortium. Health insurance mogul Andrew Cavenagh is fronting the deal, which also includes 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers and current owners of Leeds United.

Whether Gerrard is under consideration remains unclear, however, Didi Hamann, who played alongside the midfielder at Liverpool, is not convinced that the Anfield legend will be open to a second spell in the Rangers dugout, citing concerns over Celtic’s dominance.

Speaking to BesteOnlineCasinoNederland, Hamann said: "Even though he isn’t coaching I think Steven Gerrard is very settled at the moment, when it comes to going back to Rangers you have to be very careful because expectations will be high.

"If he went back then fans would be expecting him to win the title but I think there is a very big gap to Celtic now. It’s not easy to take so many points in Scotland and go so close to taking Bayern Munich to extra time, I think Gerrard would need to contemplate things.