Humiliated Rangers left in debt - 'we owe everyone'

Midfielder Barron says players must show Rohl what they are worth

Rangers players are already in debt to new head coach Danny Rohl after just one game in charge of the club, according to midfielder Connor Barron.

Rohl was installed as Russell Martin’s successor last Monday after a 15-day search by the Rangers board and his first match in charge was a humiliating 3-0 Europa League defeat away to Brann on Thursday night, which sparked anger in the stands and also at Bergen airport, with fans confronting members of the Ibrox board.

Goals from Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sorensen and Noah Holm gave the home side – third in the Norwegian top flight – a convincing win and left Rangers bottom of the 36-team league phase with zero points from nine.

Rangers were thumped 3-0 by SK Brann in the Europa League on Thursday. | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Rangers have won just five games out of 19 in all competitions this season and there is intense pressure upon them to reverse their fortunes, starting on Sunday at home to Kilmarnock.

Barron, who came on as a second-half substitute in Norway, accepted Rohl is not the only one owed a performance against Killie. The midfielder said: “We owe everyone. The start to the season has not been good enough for this football club and we owe everyone, fans at the club, the manager and ourselves as well.

“He (Rohl) just said that it was not good enough, and we’ll go over things, and we’ve got a big game to look forward to. Obviously we’ll all look at ourselves and we’ll flip our heads on to the weekend.

“First impressions are massive and you’ve got to do everything, every training session, every game. And that’s down to individuals, it’s down to us as individuals then creating that as a team. The performances need to be better all across the board.”

Kilmarnock want to tap into anxiety

Killie defender Lewis Mayo is aware of Rangers’ problems but is focusing only on bouncing back from the 3-0 defeat by Hearts last week. The former Rangers defender said: “I think naturally, there’s a bit of attention on them with some of the results they’ve had but from our point of view, we need to get ourselves right.

“The start was probably one of the few positives from the Hearts game. But there was a lot about it that we didn’t like and probably the first game this season from our point of view that when things haven’t gone our way, we’ve not responded well throughout the game.

“But the game on Sunday has its own challenges and even the venue can be a hard place to play as well. Naturally the crowd starts to play a part in the game as well. It could be an advantage for either team, depending on who’s on top and how the game is going.