Heckled Philippe Clement addresses Rangers future and names one manager who should get guarantees

Manager admits some of the fans abuse hurts as he clings on to job

Philippe Clement insists he is ready to “fight on” as Rangers manager and says it is business as usual following talks with chief executive Patrick Stewart in the wake of the club’s damaging defeat by Queen’s Park.

Pressure intensified on the Rangers boss and the Ibrox board after the embarrassing 1-0 defeat at home to the Championship side in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth round. They are now staring at a trophyless season on the domestic front, with Celtic 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Rangers return to action on Sunday when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle and Clement remains in post despite many supporters turning against the 50-year-old.

Philippe Clement has vowed to fight on at Rangers. | SNS Group

“It’s been a long week, a very long week compared to all the rest,” Clement said at his first media conference since the Queen’s Park defeat. “And after a defeat like that, where you’re full of frustrations about the result, you want a game as fast as possible to react, to do the right things, to give the fans the right things also. So it’s a long week in that sense.

“And I spoke with Patrick, like after after every game. So nothing special in comparison with other weeks. Not one manager in the world has guarantees – maybe Pep Guardiola at Man City, which he deserves after all the things he did in a long spell there.

“So that’s part of football, but we spoke about the game and that the result didn’t reflect the game. But of course, we need to react.

“That’s the most important thing after a defeat, an unacceptable defeat, going out of the cup which we’re all devastated about and sick about. That’s been the case the first days of the week for everybody, all of us, and you need to react now.”

Clement faced the fans’ ire first-hand when he was heckled and shouted at when leaving Ibrox on Sunday. Some of the footage has made its way on to social media and the ex-Monaco and Club Brugge admitted that seeing it was hurtful.

The Belgian continued: “It hurts, of course, because I told you guys in the good moments here, that the reason why I like this job is to do things with people together.

“We had already some amazing moments of synergy with the fans. Good moments, great moments, amazing evenings at Ibrox, European games away, winning a trophy together. So those are the good moments. This was clearly a bad moment. And of course, I also saw the video.

Rangers suffered an embarrassing defeat by Queen's Park. | SNS Group

“I didn’t (see) that people were making a video, but in the media it shows what somebody was shouting at you. That moment, there were also a lot of young children still asking for an autograph and because of that, I stopped also for them.

“I understand the frustration of people and it’s difficult for me to say where line is, because it’s something personal. But a few weeks ago, for a manager (Stuart Kettlewell), a line was crossed and because of that he stopped (stood down from Motherwell).