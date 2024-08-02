Just 77 days on from their entertaining 3-3 draw at Tynecastle last season, Hearts and Rangers will face off once again this weekend as duo kick of the new Scottish Premiership campaign in Edinburgh.

With a potential 11 new signings on show between the teams, the game in Gorgie is sure to be an intriguing one as two of last year’s top three look to begin their season with a vital three points.

Hearts boss Steven Naismith knows he will be without both Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof tomorrow, while experienced defender Stephen Kingsley is a doubt for the game. For Rangers boss Philippe Clement, only Dujon Sterling will be missing. However, the Belgian does have several selection dilemmas, both in defence and upfront.

So how will both sides line up at Tynecastle tomorrow? The Scotsman predicts Hearts’ and Rangers’ starting XI, with a number of new signings set for debuts in the capital.

GK: Zander Clark (Hearts) Will face a battle with Craig Gordon for his spot, but we believe the Scotland international begins the season as Hearts' number one.

GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) Despite the summer signing of Liam Kelly, Butland is Rangers' undoubted number one and will start in Edinburgh barring any last-minute knocks.

RCB: Daniel Oyegoke (Hearts) The England under-20 international is expected to make his competitive debut on the right-hand side of a back three.