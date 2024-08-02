Hearts and Rangers open the new Scottish Premiership season this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Hearts and Rangers open the new Scottish Premiership season this weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Hearts v Rangers: Predicted line-ups, plus team news as Philippe Clement makes major call in defence

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 18:08 BST

Hearts vs Rangers opens the new 24/25 Scottish Premiership season at Tynecastle this Saturday. This is how we predict both sides with line-up for the game.

Just 77 days on from their entertaining 3-3 draw at Tynecastle last season, Hearts and Rangers will face off once again this weekend as duo kick of the new Scottish Premiership campaign in Edinburgh.

With a potential 11 new signings on show between the teams, the game in Gorgie is sure to be an intriguing one as two of last year’s top three look to begin their season with a vital three points.

Hearts boss Steven Naismith knows he will be without both Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof tomorrow, while experienced defender Stephen Kingsley is a doubt for the game. For Rangers boss Philippe Clement, only Dujon Sterling will be missing. However, the Belgian does have several selection dilemmas, both in defence and upfront.

So how will both sides line up at Tynecastle tomorrow? The Scotsman predicts Hearts’ and Rangers’ starting XI, with a number of new signings set for debuts in the capital.

Will face a battle with Craig Gordon for his spot, but we believe the Scotland international begins the season as Hearts' number one.

1. GK: Zander Clark (Hearts)

Will face a battle with Craig Gordon for his spot, but we believe the Scotland international begins the season as Hearts' number one. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Despite the summer signing of Liam Kelly, Butland is Rangers' undoubted number one and will start in Edinburgh barring any last-minute knocks.

2. GK: Jack Butland (Rangers)

Despite the summer signing of Liam Kelly, Butland is Rangers' undoubted number one and will start in Edinburgh barring any last-minute knocks. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The England under-20 international is expected to make his competitive debut on the right-hand side of a back three.

3. RCB: Daniel Oyegoke (Hearts)

The England under-20 international is expected to make his competitive debut on the right-hand side of a back three. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Rangers skipper has started the last two friendlies for the Gers despite intense speculation on his future and is expected start tomorrow, with Dujon Sterling injured.

4. RB: James Tavernier

The Rangers skipper has started the last two friendlies for the Gers despite intense speculation on his future and is expected start tomorrow, with Dujon Sterling injured. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:James TavernierLawrence ShanklandPhilippe Clement
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice