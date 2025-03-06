Ex-Rangers hero lifts lid on 'frustrating' exit and explains how he has moved on
Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that he still feels “frustrated” by his sacking at Ibrox because he holds so much fondness for the club.
Van Bronckhorst, now 50, took over as Rangers manager in November 2021 and was at the helm for a year before being axed in the wake of a poor domestic run of form. However, during his spell in charge, he led the Ibrox side to the Europa League final before losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.
Van Bronckhorst also served Rangers as a player between 1998 and 2001, where he picked up numerous pieces of silverware, and has since coached at Besiktas in Turkey before leaving last year.
The Dutchman was part of TNT Sports punditry panel for Rangers’ Europa League last 16 tie against Fenerbahce and he was asked about his departure from Ibrox three years ago. While Van Bronckhorst has moved on, he admitted that it was “not a nice feeling” leaving.
"I'm frustrated because I had to leave," said Van Bronckhorst, "because I'm a fighter. I was a fighter as a player and always as a coach. I think I have done everything in my power to manage the club.
“If you have to say goodbye to a club - and as a club I mean players, the fans - that's not a nice feeling to leave something you love. You have to cope with it, you have to deal with it and you have to move on. Life goes on and I'm now in a very positive place where I enjoy life, enjoy my family, enjoy watching really good games. We all move on."
Van Bronckhorst is now enjoying time away from the dugout. "It feels good, less stress," Van Bronckhorst added. "It’s always good to see good games, and especially, you know, the teams I played for and coached for, so it’s good to be here and hopefully getting a good result tonight.”
Asked about reaching the Europa League final, Van Bronckhorst said: "Well, I get goosebumps already [thinking about Rangers’ run to Seville], I mean it’s been a fantastic campaign, away game against Dortmund where we scored four times, and the beginning and the start of a good campaign, but also I think the confidence we showed [in the] home game against Leipzig with John [Lundstram] scoring the final goal.
"We saw, maybe for 30, 45 minutes after the game, we all stayed on the pitch because the atmosphere was so lively. I remember the time on the pitch, but I think I left the stadium maybe around two o’clock and everyone was in the locker room celebrating a very proud evening for the Rangers family."
