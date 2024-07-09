After months of anticipation, Euro 2024 will reach its climax this week with the semi final stage beginning this evening as Spain face France in Munich.

With tournament hosts Germany already home, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal’s dumped out and reigning champions Italy sent packing at the last 16 stage, the trophy is up for grabs and the remaining four nations will be looking to their star names to shoot them to the glory.

Former Celtic stars Virgil van Dijk and Jeremie Frimpong are two such players that the Netherlands will be hoping can produce the goods against England in the second semi final on Wednesday. However, they aren’t the only ex-Old Firm favourites that have taken part in a European Championship semi final before. Could you name them all?

Here are 14 former Rangers and Celtic players that have played in a Euros semi final for their nation - with are some real surprises on both sides of the divide.

1 . Paul Gascoigne - Euro 1996 The last Rangers player to feature for England at a major tournament, the midfield talisman played every game as the team made it to the semi-final of Euro 1996. While Gazza would score his penalty, the Three Lions would lose to Germany in a penalty shoot out. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Joe Ledley - Euro 2016 The ex-Hoops midfielder started for Wales in their historic run to the Euro 2016 semi final. Sadly for Ledley, he would fall at the last four stage as Portugal ran out 2-0 winners. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bruno Alves - Euro 2012 and 2016 In the exact same game, former Rangers centre-back played Bruno Alves featured for Portugal as the marched on to the final, where they would defeat France 1-0 after extra time. He had also played in a semi final loss to Spain four years earlier, but missed the crucial penalty which resulted in his nation's exit from the tournament via a penalty shoot out. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images Photo Sales