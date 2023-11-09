Defender's game-time has been limited - but Toffees boss doesn't want him to leave

Everton manager Sean Dyche has insisted Ben Godfrey remains in his plans amid speculation linking the defender with a January transfer.

Godfrey has made only one Premier League appearance this season, and that for just a few minutes at the end of September’s 2-2 draw at Sheffield United, and has regularly been an unused substitute for the Toffees.

Reports have linked the 25-year-old with a January switch to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers as well as EPL duo Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle, but Dyche said he was very happy with Godfrey’s performances in training and confident he was ready to contribute.

“He’s doing terrifically well for us,” Dyche said. “He’s training very well, he’s staying sharp and ready. “The hardest thing lately has been the games programme and trying to keep the players who are not starting in the first team, keeping them game ready, but he’s going along well, he’s super fit and he’s ready.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s tough. The two centre-halves [James Tarkowski and Jarrod Branthwaite] are playing very, very well, and most people accept that. Sometimes as a centre-half, I was one, it’s tough. You want to play but there’s an honesty about most centre-halves and when they look at someone who is playing well you’ve got to sit tight. He’s a very good player but he’s looking at two centre-halves who at the moment are on very, very good form.”