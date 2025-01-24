Rangers return to domestic action hoping to end a five game winless run away from home as they travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United on Sunday (kick off: 12pm).

Philippe Clement’s side will be looking to build on an positive midweek display at Manchester United that saw his side come within a whisker of picking up an impressive Europa League. Cyriel Dessers sent the travelling support wild when he cancelled out a Jack Butland own goal in the 88th minute at Old Trafford, but Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes would have the final saw when his strike deep into injury time secured a 2-1 win for the hosts.

The Belgian is able to welcome back Ianis Hagi and Clinton Nsiala to the squad, with duo forced to miss the clash at Old Trafford due to be ineligibility. However, Clement picked up three new injury concerns in the defeat after Leon Balogun, Connor Barron and Vaclav Cerny were all forced off with injury. Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis could be set for surprise inclusions this weekend after impressive displays from the bench at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the match at Tannadice, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Lewis Fiorini - Dundee United - IN LINE FOR DEBUT Could make his debut at Tannadice after joining on loan from Stockport County last week, and being named on the bench in Monday's derby defeat to Dundee. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Oscar Cortes - Rangers - OUT The injury ravaged winger is expected to miss the game against Dundee United after picking up yet another injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - DOUBT There has been little updates on a potential return dates since he was taken off in the 3-3 draw against Hibs. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales