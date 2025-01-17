'Despite what the banners say' - new Rangers chairman addresses fan protests and makes decade claim

Thornton explains decision to back Clement

New Rangers chairman Fraser Thornton has claimed the club has "underperformed for a decade" in a surprise speech to supporters.

Thornton, who took up the role last month, made an impromptu appearance alongside fellow recent appointment, CEO Patrick Stewart, in one of the hospitality suites at Ibrox prior to the midweek win over Aberdeen.

The qualified chartered accountant took the mic to address the recent fan protests which saw ultras section, the Union Bears, stage a mass walkout in the 55th minute of last weekend's victory over St Johnstone over the board’s backing of under-fire manager Philippe Clement.

“Time for change” banners were also unveiled during the Aberdeen match on Wednesday alongside another which read: "Rangers FC - do not enter unless you're ready to put yourself second and that should be the one and only time second is good enough for you.”

Rangers fans hold a banner during the midweek win over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Thornton made reference to the banners as he explained the decision to stick by Clement was driven by the past 10 years of failures, aside from the invincible title-winning season under Steven Gerrard in 2020-21 and reaching the Europa League final under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in 2022.

As reported by the Daily Record, Thornton said: “Good evening ladies and gentleman. I apologies for cutting into the middle of the festivities here but Patrick and I were keen at least to come and say hello, certainly to thank you for everything you’ve done for the club, everything you do for the club and everything we hope you are going to continue to do for the club in terms of your support.

“It’s hugely appreciated by us - despite what the banners might say on the Copland Road! We do hugely value and respect everything you do for us. The other thing we wanted to touch on a little bit… I’m sure you you would have seen the media conference output that Patrick led for us and we wanted to give a little bit of context around where our thinking is with some of this in case you were thinking we have completely lost the place in terms of management and that sort of thing. It’s not like that.

Rangers chairman Fraser Thornton (right) and CEO Patrick Stewart during the 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“Of course we all know that results have been simply nowhere near good enough. It’s undeniable and well understood. I have to say home has been okay but away is horrendous. Honestly, the easy the thing to do would be just to say ‘let’s change the manager and move on’.

"But you know if you really sit back and reflect on it a little bit and you say it’s actually season upon season upon season that the results haven’t been good enough. It’s 10 years. It’s not even one or two years. It’s ten. It’s a decade of underperformance that we’ve got.