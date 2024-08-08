Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines from around the country.

Tierney ‘removed from squad’

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney appears to be edging closer to a departure from North London after he was removed from the club’s squad list for upcoming English Premier League campaign. The full-back is still recovering from a hamstring strain he picked up during Scotland 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024, but appears to be completely out of Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta’s plans, with two years still left on his Arsenal deal. Ex-Celtic hero Tierney spent last season on loan with La Liga side Real Sociedad but struggled to have an impact during an injury-hit campaign and it now looks like the end of the road for the popular defender, with a summer departure looking increasingly likely. The Hoops received a record £25million fee when Tierney was signed by Arsenal in 2019. However, with the arrival of defender Riccardo Calafiori earlier this summer and his subsequent omission from the team’s squad list, Tierney’s time with the Gunners now looks limited.

Former SPFL forward in surprise Irish transfer

Ex-Dundee United and Hibs striker Marc McNulty has completed a move to Irish side Shamrock Rovers. The 31-year-old has spent time at Edinburgh outfit Spartans last season in League Two but has now departed Scotland all together by agreeing a deal with the Irish champions. Rovers are in Europa League third-round qualifying action this evening against Slovenian outfit Celje and, while the game will come to soon for McNulty, the ex-Scotland international could make his debut against Drogheda United on Sunday. Shamrock boss Stephen Bradley was delighted to confirm the signing of the striker, saying: “He does a bit or everything to be fair. He can come off and play, he has really good movement in behind and is a good finisher. You can see he has played at a good level, so I'm excited to get Marc in and get him into the group and he sees how we play.”

Free agent international seals shock La Liga switch

Scotland defender Scott McKenna has found a new club after his release by Nottingham Forest in the summer. The 27-year-old went to Euro 2024 with the national team but found himself without a club after his contract came to an end at the City Ground. However, he has now been announced as a Las Palmas player after the La Liga side confirmed his arrival in Gran Canaria this afternoon. The centre-back had been loosely linked with a return to the Scottish Premiership with Rangers and Celtic, while Cardiff City and Hull City were thought to have made an offer for the player. McKenna has agreed a three-year contract with Las Palmas and will link up with Scotland international teammate Oli McBurnie, who also joined the Spanish outfit earlier in the window.

Hearts get transfer breakthrough

Steven Naismith has revealed Japanese striker Kyosuke Tagawa is set to leave Hearts and return to his homeland after he struggled for game time in his first season at Tynecastle. The Jambos boss confirmed the Edinburgh club have accepted an offer from Kashima Antlers for the 25-year-old, who joined from FC Tokyo on a three-year deal last summer. “Yes, we got a bid that we felt was acceptable,” said Naismith on Thursday. “And after speaking to him, it became clear it was going to be the best move for everybody. As Tagawa departs, Colombia international left-back Andres Salazar, 21, is edging closer to finalising his loan move to Hearts from Atletico Nacional. “I think both clubs are there, on the same page with what we want,” said Naismith. “We now just need to do the paperwork, the issues with visas and work permits. I don’t expect that to get confirmed until next week but every day there are things going on in the background to get that over the line.”

Celtic target set for surprise EPL switch

Facundo Buonanotte is one name Hoops fans can tick off their summer wish list, with the reported Celtic target set to move to newly promoted English Premier League Leicester City this summer. Reports by Sport Witness claimed that Brendan Rodgers was eyeing the 19-year-old Brighton midfielder as part of the deal that would see Matt O’Riley head in the opposite direction. It was said that the Hoops were battling Southampton for that would see the Argentinian spend a season at Celtic Park. Feyenoord were believed to have secured a deal earlier in the window but pulled out of the deal, which opened the door for a potential move to Glasgow. However, a move for Buonanotte now look to be dead in the water after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the player was close to sealing a loan deal with the Foxes. “Leicester City agree deal to sign Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton,” he wrote on X. “Despite reports of Feyenoord, #LCFC were working in background and got the deal done with Brighton. It will be loan with NO buy option clause” he added.

