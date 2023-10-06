Rangers will hold a final round of interviews next week with prospective candidates to become the club’s latest manager.

Oliver Glasner is one of many coaches linked with Rangers.

The Ibrox outfit are searching for new boss following the sacking of Michael Beale last Sunday and, led by chief executive James Bisgrove, the Rangers hierarchy have been in discussions throughout the week with prospective candidates.

The Scotsman understands that talks have been held with a variety of coaches, but one person who is out of the running is Frank Lampard. The ex-Chelsea manager did meet with Rangers earlier this week but that is as far as it will go with the former England internationalist, according to multiple reports on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, currently in charge of Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, remains the favourite to succeed Beale, while ex-Monaco boss Phillipe Clement, former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner and Kjetil Knutsen, currently at Bodo/Glimt have all been linked with vacancy.