Rangers set final interview dates in new manager search as high-profile candidate Frank Lampard drops out of running
The Ibrox outfit are searching for new boss following the sacking of Michael Beale last Sunday and, led by chief executive James Bisgrove, the Rangers hierarchy have been in discussions throughout the week with prospective candidates.
The Scotsman understands that talks have been held with a variety of coaches, but one person who is out of the running is Frank Lampard. The ex-Chelsea manager did meet with Rangers earlier this week but that is as far as it will go with the former England internationalist, according to multiple reports on Friday evening.
Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, currently in charge of Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, remains the favourite to succeed Beale, while ex-Monaco boss Phillipe Clement, former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner and Kjetil Knutsen, currently at Bodo/Glimt have all been linked with vacancy.
Caretaker manager Steven Davis will preside over Sunday’s Premiership match at St Mirren, with an appointment anticipated during the upcoming international break