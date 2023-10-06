All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Rangers set final interview dates in new manager search as high-profile candidate Frank Lampard drops out of running

Rangers will hold a final round of interviews next week with prospective candidates to become the club’s latest manager.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 22:25 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 22:36 BST
Oliver Glasner is one of many coaches linked with Rangers.Oliver Glasner is one of many coaches linked with Rangers.
Oliver Glasner is one of many coaches linked with Rangers.

The Ibrox outfit are searching for new boss following the sacking of Michael Beale last Sunday and, led by chief executive James Bisgrove, the Rangers hierarchy have been in discussions throughout the week with prospective candidates.

The Scotsman understands that talks have been held with a variety of coaches, but one person who is out of the running is Frank Lampard. The ex-Chelsea manager did meet with Rangers earlier this week but that is as far as it will go with the former England internationalist, according to multiple reports on Friday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, currently in charge of Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, remains the favourite to succeed Beale, while ex-Monaco boss Phillipe Clement, former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner and Kjetil Knutsen, currently at Bodo/Glimt have all been linked with vacancy.

Caretaker manager Steven Davis will preside over Sunday’s Premiership match at St Mirren, with an appointment anticipated during the upcoming international break

- Fear and self-loathing at Rangers as another clear-out beckons under new manager - while Celtic chase a first

Related topics:Frank LampardSteven DavisIbroxEngland