Barry Ferguson makes major call on his future as he addresses Rangers permanent manager prospects

Ibrox hotseat or nothing for interim head coach

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Ferguson has revealed he has no appetite to manage or coach at another club if he isn’t kept on at Rangers.

The former Ibrox captain is serving as interim manager until the end of the season ahead of an expected seismic summer of change at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week they announced the appointment of a new sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, while a takeover of the club by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprise is also said to be at an advanced stage.

Ferguson remains hopeful that he could yet stay in post as permanent head coach but says he has no interest in another coaching role, at Ibrox or elsewhere, if his services aren’t required.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Asked if this short-term role has whetted his appetite to remain in management at another club, he replied: “No. Why is that? Because it’s my club. I wasn’t interested in going back into coaching but I got an opportunity I never thought I would get. And I've come in and enjoyed every single second of it.

“Some of the results I've not enjoyed, those have hurt me. But I’ve come back in ready to face it and it's been a brilliant few months. But in terms of in the future, managing elsewhere, no. I had a good life before. I enjoyed my (ambassadorial) role at Rangers. And if (his future) is not going to be managing (Rangers), then hopefully I'll just go back to that and enjoy what I was doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I get the job, I will make my club a better club. If I don't get the job I will still support the club. I never looked at it long term, I looked at it more short term, to come in and try and sort some things.

“I know you're trying to get out of me here if I am (willing) to work with someone else or whatever. I know what I'm going to do - that's manage the football club or go back to represent the club in an ambassadorial role.”

Steven Gerrard and Jose Mourinho are among those being linked with the job but Ferguson believes he also makes for a strong candidate.