Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur battled out an exhilarating 1-1 draw in this Battle of Britain Europa League encounter at a packed Ibrox.

After a goalless but entertaining first half, Rangers took the lead two minutes into the second half when James Tavernier found Hamza Igamane with a sumptuous pass and the Moroccan coolly fired past Fraser Forster in the Spurs goal to open the scoring.

The Ibrox side had been the better side for much of the encounter but the visitors edged themselves back into proceedings with the help of some substitutes, with Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski coming on and combining for the Swede to slide the ball past a helpless Jack Butland.

Rangers’ next match in the Europa League is in January with another Battle of Britain clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Tottenham are away at German side Hoffenheim.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance at Ibrox.

1 . Jack Butland Some smart saves, not least when stopping Jefte from heading past him. No chance with the Spurs goal. 7 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Fraser Forster Kept Spurs in it with a number of big saves, the key one coming from Cyriel Dessers towards the end. The former Celtic man earned his corn at Ibrox. 9 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . James Tavernier A quite glorious pass to set up Hamza Igamane for the opener. Played pretty well down the right flank. 8 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Pedro Porro Badly out of position for Rangers' opener but made up for it by being involved heavily for the leveller. 5 | PA Photo Sales