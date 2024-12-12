Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur battled out an exhilarating 1-1 draw in this Battle of Britain Europa League encounter at a packed Ibrox.
After a goalless but entertaining first half, Rangers took the lead two minutes into the second half when James Tavernier found Hamza Igamane with a sumptuous pass and the Moroccan coolly fired past Fraser Forster in the Spurs goal to open the scoring.
The Ibrox side had been the better side for much of the encounter but the visitors edged themselves back into proceedings with the help of some substitutes, with Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski coming on and combining for the Swede to slide the ball past a helpless Jack Butland.
Rangers’ next match in the Europa League is in January with another Battle of Britain clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Tottenham are away at German side Hoffenheim.
We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance at Ibrox.