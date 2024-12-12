placeholder image
SNS Group

Rangers v Tottenham player ratings: The 9/10s, irritating wasp, the tiger, ex-Celtic ace and comical Spurs man

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 12th Dec 2024, 21:54 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 22:02 BST

Marks out of ten for the Rangers and Spurs players in a dramatic night at Ibrox

Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur battled out an exhilarating 1-1 draw in this Battle of Britain Europa League encounter at a packed Ibrox.

After a goalless but entertaining first half, Rangers took the lead two minutes into the second half when James Tavernier found Hamza Igamane with a sumptuous pass and the Moroccan coolly fired past Fraser Forster in the Spurs goal to open the scoring.

The Ibrox side had been the better side for much of the encounter but the visitors edged themselves back into proceedings with the help of some substitutes, with Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski coming on and combining for the Swede to slide the ball past a helpless Jack Butland.

Rangers’ next match in the Europa League is in January with another Battle of Britain clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Tottenham are away at German side Hoffenheim.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance at Ibrox.

Some smart saves, not least when stopping Jefte from heading past him. No chance with the Spurs goal. 7

1. Jack Butland

Some smart saves, not least when stopping Jefte from heading past him. No chance with the Spurs goal. 7 | AFP via Getty Images

Kept Spurs in it with a number of big saves, the key one coming from Cyriel Dessers towards the end. The former Celtic man earned his corn at Ibrox. 9

2. Fraser Forster

Kept Spurs in it with a number of big saves, the key one coming from Cyriel Dessers towards the end. The former Celtic man earned his corn at Ibrox. 9 | Getty Images

A quite glorious pass to set up Hamza Igamane for the opener. Played pretty well down the right flank. 8

3. James Tavernier

A quite glorious pass to set up Hamza Igamane for the opener. Played pretty well down the right flank. 8 | SNS Group

Badly out of position for Rangers' opener but made up for it by being involved heavily for the leveller. 5

4. Pedro Porro

Badly out of position for Rangers' opener but made up for it by being involved heavily for the leveller. 5 | PA

