Lancelot Pollard: Rangers, Liverpool and Man Utd 'chasing Aberdeen wonderkid' - six-figure bid set to be tabled

The Daily Express reports that the Ibrox club are planning to table a six-figure bid to land Pollard, who has represented the Dons right the way up to under-18 level and is regarded as one of the Dons’ most precocious young talents.

Liverpool are understood to have a strong interest in Pollard, who was playing as a 14-year-old last year with in higher age groups, with a heavy scouting presence in Scotland right now, but Manchester United are also monitoring the situation.

With clubs queuing up to try and land Pollard, Rangers are reported to want to move swiftly and are happy to make a good offer to get the deal sealed quickly.

Lancelot Pollard is highly regarded at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen know they are likely to lose Pollard before he is able to sign pro forms but would be eligible for development compensation.