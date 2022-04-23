Abdoulaye Sissako to Rangers: 'Excellent' midfielder on radar, no fee required, over lung infection, clue over possible exits

The 23-year-old tough-tackling midfielder is one of the most sought-after players at Zulte Waregem, who play in the Belgian Pro League, and is attracting interest from other clubs with his contract due to expire in the summer.

While Sissako has an option of a further year in Flanders, reports suggest that the former Auxerre youngster wants to move on. Zulte Waregem had a poor season, finishing third bottom in their league.

Sissako, who moved to Zulte Waregem from French side Chateauroux in 2019 and has represented France at under-19 level, missed some of the season due to a lung infection but is now fully fit and has put in a series of strong performances to catch the eye of Rangers.

Greek outfit Panathinaikos tried to sign Sissako back in January and are expected to launch another bid, but reports in Belgium suggest that Rangers are in pole position to sign him.

Sissako’s former manager Francky Dury said earlier this year: "We continue to hold talks with Abdoulaye and hope we can agree a new contract.

"He was in the French youth teams when he was younger and you can see that with the way he plays. He's an excellent player and we hope he stays."

Sissako’s best position is in a holding midfield role, although he can also contribute in an attacking sense.

Abdoulaye Sissako, right, has been linked with a move to Rangers.