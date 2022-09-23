Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock striker 'withdrawn' from Northern Ireland squad after sectarian allegations

The striker, who according to a statement from the Irish FA has a “minor back problem”, is under investigation from club Kilmarnock following allegations of sectarian language.

A video emerged on social media of the 35-year-old using the slur “fenian”.

Lafferty was approached to take a photo by a member of the public when the person said "Up the Celtic”. The former Rangers and Hearts striker shot back with the derogatory retort.

The incident has been widely shared on social media and Kilmarnock announced their condemnation.

"Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature,” the club said.

"The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club."

Now he has “been withdrawn” from the Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League double header. The country sit bottom of their group with two draws and two defeats from four games.

"Northern Ireland senior men's team player Kyle Lafferty has been withdrawn from the squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece,” the statement from the Irish FA read.

"The Irish Football Association is aware of a social media video which has been circulated widely. The association also notes an investigation has been launched into the video by the striker's club, Kilmarnock FC.