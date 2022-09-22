Ex-Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty under investigation by Kilmarnock over alleged sectarian language

The former Rangers frontman could face disciplinary action from the Scottish Premiership club after social media footage emerged appearing to show the 35-year-old using a derogatory term in reference to Celtic supporters.

Lafferty, who has 85 caps for Northern Ireland, rejoined Kilmarnock for a second time in January after a spell with Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta.

He has also spent two spells at Rangers, winning three Scottish Premiership titles, and has also played for Hearts, Sunderland, Burnley and Norwich as well as playing spells in Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

A club statement read: "Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.