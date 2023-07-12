Kyle Lafferty joins ex-Rangers team-mate in shock move to Scottish seventh tier

The Northern Irish striker left Kilmarnock in January amid reports of a disciplinary dispute with the Rugby Park board. He had previously received a 10-match ban from the Scottish FA after being filmed making a sectarian remark in a video posted on social media.

After five months without a club the 35-year-old has now been confirmed as signing a two-year contract with the West of Scotland First Division side, joining his former Rangers team-mate Graham Dorrans, who completed a move to the Keanie Park outfit in May.

The pair played alongside each other at Norwich City in the Premier League seven years ago and were also at Rangers together during the 2018-19 season as Lafferty returned for a second spell at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.

Johnstone Burgh FC announce the signing of former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty on a two-year contract at Keanie Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Lafferty becomes one of the most decorated players to drop into the junior ranks with 89 international caps and 20 goals to his name for Northern Ireland, as well as three Scottish league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cup winners’ medals from his time at Rangers.