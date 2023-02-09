'The mistake I made' - Kyle Lafferty explains Kilmarnock exit and compares Derek McInnes to Rangers great

Kyle Lafferty says his former Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is alongside Walter Smith as the best manager he has worked with.

The Northern Irishman recently signed a deal until the end of the season with Linfield, giants in his homeland, after being released by Kilmarnock late in the window. McInnes recently revealed the exit was “sprung on him” by the club’s board following their conversations with the player and that “it wasn't something that I was wanting to happen”.

Speaking after joining Linfield, Lafferty expressed his admiration of his former Killie boss, putting him alongside revered Rangers legend Walter Smith who led the Ibrox club to a glut of trophies across two spells. “I am disappointed that I won’t get to work with McInnes and his staff again,” he told the Sun. “I rate him next to Walter Smith. Walter was Walter and no one comes close but, from what I experienced with Derek, he knew how to get the best out of me. Like Walter, he showed so much faith in me and I wanted to run through brick walls for him. We were climbing up the table this season and he deserves success.”

Lafferty’s second spell at Kilmarnock ended in January, only a couple of weeks after he had returned from a ten-game ban after being charged by the Scottish FA for using sectarian language. The 35-year-old was caught saying a slur to a member of the public on camera. “One minute you’re the main man and the next you’re out of the team," he said. “That was because of the mistake I made.”