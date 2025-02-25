Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson has a number of injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's visit to Kilmarnock. Cr: SNS Group.Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson has a number of injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's visit to Kilmarnock. Cr: SNS Group.
Kilmarnock vs Rangers injury news: 8 out but duo passed fit as Barry Ferguson mulls over Rugby Park starting XI

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:38 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Kilmarnock v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Rugby Park on Wednesday.

Rangers will begin life under interim head coach Barry Ferguson with a visit to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday (kick off: 8pm).

The Ibrox hierarchy finally opted for a change in the dugout, sacking Belgian manager Philippe Clement following Saturday’s dismal 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday, and swiftly turned to former Rangers captain Ferguson as they look to restore some pride following a draining season in Govan.

It’ll be no easy feat though, as Ferguson takes his side to Kilmarnock to face Derek McInnes’ side, who have already beaten Rangers on home soil this season. Killie will be hoping for a response of their own too, having lost 1-0 to Aberdeen in injury-time on Saturday.

Both teams have their injury worries though, with Ferguson set to be without a number of defenders for the short journey to Kilmarnock.

Ahead of the game at Rugby Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Still missing through injury, as he has been for most of the season.

1. Oscar Cortes (Rangers): Out

Still missing through injury, as he has been for most of the season.

The centre-back has an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a number of months already.

2. Stuart Findlay - Kilmarnock - OUT

The centre-back has an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a number of months already.

The Dutch right-back hasn't played since picking up a long-term knee injury during the international break last November.

3. Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers - OUT

The Dutch right-back hasn't played since picking up a long-term knee injury during the international break last November.

Has struggled with injury over the last year, but Derek McInnes has confirmed he "will be okay" to return for the clash with Barry Ferguson's Rangers.

4. Kyle Magennis - Kilmarnock - AVAILABLE

Has struggled with injury over the last year, but Derek McInnes has confirmed he "will be okay" to return for the clash with Barry Ferguson's Rangers.

