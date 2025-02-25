Rangers will begin life under interim head coach Barry Ferguson with a visit to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday (kick off: 8pm).

The Ibrox hierarchy finally opted for a change in the dugout, sacking Belgian manager Philippe Clement following Saturday’s dismal 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday, and swiftly turned to former Rangers captain Ferguson as they look to restore some pride following a draining season in Govan.

It’ll be no easy feat though, as Ferguson takes his side to Kilmarnock to face Derek McInnes’ side, who have already beaten Rangers on home soil this season. Killie will be hoping for a response of their own too, having lost 1-0 to Aberdeen in injury-time on Saturday.

Both teams have their injury worries though, with Ferguson set to be without a number of defenders for the short journey to Kilmarnock.

Ahead of the game at Rugby Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Oscar Cortes (Rangers): Out Still missing through injury, as he has been for most of the season.

2 . Stuart Findlay - Kilmarnock - OUT The centre-back has an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a number of months already.

3 . Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers - OUT The Dutch right-back hasn't played since picking up a long-term knee injury during the international break last November.