Kilmarnock v Rangers team news and probable starting XIs: Clement keeps striker at home, seven players definitely out

The team news and how Kilmarnock and Rangers could line up at Rugby Park
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 27th Feb 2024, 19:22 GMT

Premiership leaders Rangers return to action on Wednesday night when they travel to Ayrshire to take on Kilmarnock.

Philippe Clement’s men currently have a two-point advantage at the summit over Old Firm rivals Celtic with 11 league matches remaining. However, they will face a stern examination of their title credentials against fourth-placed Kilmarnock, who are having an excellent season under Derek McInnes. Killie also inflicted an opening-day defeat on Rangers on their own patch, winning 1-0 when Michael Beale was in charge of the visitors.

In terms of team news, McInnes will assess his Kilmarnock squad ahead of the visit of Rangers. Midfielders Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Brad Lyons (knee) remain out. Clement will not consider Kemar Roofe due to the artificial surface at Rugby Park. Todd Cantwell (hamstring), Danilo (knee), Kieran Dowell (leg) and Abdallah Sima (thigh) remain out.

Rangers will not risk Kemar Roofe on Kilmarnock's artificial surface.Rangers will not risk Kemar Roofe on Kilmarnock's artificial surface.
Probable Kilmarnock team: Dennis; Mayo, Wright, Findlay, Ndaba; Armstrong, Watson, Donnelly, Kennedy; Watkins, Vassell.

Probable Rangers team: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Sterling, Lawrence, Cortes; Dessers.

