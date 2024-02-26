What channel is Kilmarnock v Rangers on? Is it on TV? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR
Premiership league leaders Rangers are back in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Ayrshire to take on Kilmarnock.
Philippe Clement’s men are in an excellent vein of form and will look to keep the pressure on second-placed Celtic, who they lead by two points, when they take on Killie at Rugby Park. However, Derek McInnes’ men are in good form themselves, sitting fourth in the table, and defeated Rangers at home on the opening day of the season.
Kilmarnock v Rangers match details
The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, on Wednesday, February 28. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Is Kilmarnock v Rangers on TV?
The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK, with Sky Sports opting to show Ross County v St Mirren and Livingston v Motherwell in this round of fixtures. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One on Wednesday, starting at 10.40pm.
Kilmarnock v Rangers live stream
Kilmarnock are offering a pay-per-view service for Wednesday night’s match against Rangers. There are no geographical restrictions and it will cost £12.99. Full details and how to buy a game pass can be found here.
Kilmarnock v Rangers team news
Both teams are holding press conferences on Tuesday and will give updates then.
Kilmarnock v Rangers referee and VAR
David Dickinson is the match referee with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR.
Match odds
Kilmarnock 7/1, Draw 9/2, Rangers 4/9 – via oddschecker.com.