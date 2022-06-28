Celtic and Rangers bid for same player as Glasgow rivals 'table offers' for rising star

Celtic and Rangers are battling it out for the same player after making opening offers for Motherwell youngster Bailey Rice, according to a report.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 10:55 am

The Scotland Under-17 international is widely regarded as one of Scotland's rising stars and is also said to be attracting interest from the English Premier League.

The Daily Record claim that both Glasgow sides have tabled offers for the 15-year-old defender, who will be eligible to sign his first professional forms when he turns 16 in October.

Motherwell are not willing to lose Rice without a fight and hope to strike a deal with the teenager now, including a number of future add-ons, in order to avoid losing him for the standard compensation fee if he was to depart before signing his first pro contract.

Bailey is the latest highly-regarded prospect to emerge from the Fir Park youth academy following the emergence of David Turnbull, Allan Campbell and Jake Hastie in recent years.

Motherwell youngster Bailey Rice, pictured in action for Scotland U17s, is wanted by Celtic and Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
