Key Rangers departure as scouting figure makes England move

Rangers have suffered a second loss to their scouting department following the departure another key figure.

By Angus Wright
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:49 am

The Athletic reports Robert Clarkson, the club's lead domestic scout, has left his post to join the English FA.

It’s a move which follows the exit of Andy Scoulding, the head of scouting who departed this summer to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarkson was one of the additions under former director of football Mark Allen in 2017 when he revamped what was essentially a nonexistent scouting infrastructure.

The scout helped Rangers unearth talent from north and south of the border, aiding in building the Premiership-winning team under Steven Gerrard.

His new role with the English FA will see him lead the talent ID programme from under-18s up to Gareth Southgate's senior squad.

Meanwhile, Rangers will face Napoli in their second Champions League game on Wednesday after the match was pushed back 24 hours due to policing and logistical issues following last week's death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Rangers' lead domestic scout has left his role for a job with the English FA. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
