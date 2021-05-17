Kemar Roofe's halfway-line strike named Rangers' goal of the season as Premiership champions recognise players with awards

As well as awards decided by the players’ own vote and manager Steven Gerrard’s management team, the club also presented recognition of significant achievements throughout the season.

These included Jermain Defoe’s 300-goal milestone, Steven Davis’ Northern Ireland caps record and continental competition records for Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos.

But the main awards were shared around the first-team squad – just as the awards from external groups including the Scottish Football Writers’ Association, SPFL and PFA Scotland have been this season.

Kemar Roofe’s wonder-goal in Belgium to round off a win over Standard Liege from the halfway line was named as goal of the season by the club.

Captain James Tavernier was named the players’ player of the year and will also have his name added to the Sam English bowl as top goalscorer, while Allan McGregor added to the SPFL award he picked up at the weekend with the club’s player of the year, voted by the fans.

Connor Goldson was named manager’s player of the year after playing every minute of the campaign – more than 5000 minutes of football.

Women’s player of the year was vice captain Brianna Westrup while fellow defender Nathan Patterson was named as Academy player of the year after bursting onto the first-team scene in the latter half of the season.

The John Greig achievement award went to Steven Davis while young player of the year was Ianis Hagi.

The event was not live-streamed as planned but season ticket holders will be able to catch up on the ceremony via a recording on Rangers TV.