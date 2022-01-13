John Souttar: Rangers' January transfer plans for Hearts star which involves Celtic

The Ibrox club are expected to win the race for his signature ahead of competition from England.

Souttar’s contract at Tynecastle Park expires at the end of the season. Hearts have made the player “a really, really good offer” according to manager Robbe Neilson but it remains unsigned with strong interest from elsewhere.

A number of clubs south of the border are keen on the player with Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United understood to have appealed to the player.

John Souttar has a decision to make on the next step in his career. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It has been widely reported, however, Rangers will land the player on a pre-contract agreement.

According to the Herald Sport, if the deal is done the Scottish champions could make a move to bring the centre-back in this month.

With Hearts due to host Celtic January 26, Rangers may wait until after that match to allow Souttar to play for the Capital side in a bid to aid the Ibrox club’s title push.

Hearts keen not to lose the Scotland international in January and even more so late in the window.

Speaking earlier in the season, Neilson said: “From our perspective he’s here until the end of the season, unless we get a big offer we can’t refuse. Hopefully within that time we can negotiate a new contract.

“If he does decide it is time for him to move on it will either take a huge bid in January for that to happen or he will see out his contract and hopefully we all leave happy.”