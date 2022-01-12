Alfredo Morelos: Rangers boss hails 'positive factor' with striker's award-winning form

Rangers are back in training ahead of next week’s trip to Aberdeen and the striker posted a social media update on Tuesday night showing his winter-break work-out programme was continuing in a gym studio.

Morelos has found a vein of scoring form again under van Bronckhorst, with four goals across five league victories last month which led to his SPFL award.

His boss praised his attitude, which had been questioned at various points of his Ibrox career, and described the 25-year-old as a “positive factor in the team”.

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Roy Makaay was recruited as Rangers assistant manager and the former Dutch striker’s influence has clearly been paying off for Morelos.

Van Bronkhorst added: “He has done well since I came in and scored some important goals that have been important for the team.

"He is working hard and his attitude has been really good, and he has been a positive factor for the team."

The striker may have additional competition for places at Ibrox however as reports in Germany suggest Cedric Itten’s loan spell at Bundesliga strugglers Greuther Firth is being cut short with the Swiss striker returning to Scotland.

He has scored twice in the first half of the season – including one against Bayern Munich - while Morelos has 13 in all competitions.

Morelos joins Motherwell manager Graeme Alexander as a December award winner after the Fir Park boss was named Premiership manager of the month.