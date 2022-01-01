The Scotland internationalist is out of contract this summer and appears certain to leave Tynecastle despite the capital club making a lucrative offer to keep him in Edinburgh.
The 25-year-old – whose career has been blighted by three serious Achilles injuries – has numerous admirers and has received a proposal from Blackburn Rovers, who are flying high in the English Championship and are managed by Tony Mowbray.
However, fellow second-tier club Nottingham Forest are keen on Souttar and set to make an offer to the former Dundee United defender’s representatives next week.
Rangers, who have been linked with Souttar alongside Glasgow rivals Celtic, are also monitoring Souttar. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is light on centre-halves and there is the strong prospect for losing Connor Goldson this summer when his contract expires.
Hearts also have defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley out of contract this summer and manager Robbie Neilson will want to tie down as many of his players as possible.