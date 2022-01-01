John Souttar: Rangers and another Championship club step up interest in Hearts defender

Rangers and Nottingham Forest have heightened their interest in Hearts defender John Souttar.

By Peter Wales
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 9:09 am
Hearts defender John Souttar looks set to leave Tynecastle.

The Scotland internationalist is out of contract this summer and appears certain to leave Tynecastle despite the capital club making a lucrative offer to keep him in Edinburgh.

The 25-year-old – whose career has been blighted by three serious Achilles injuries – has numerous admirers and has received a proposal from Blackburn Rovers, who are flying high in the English Championship and are managed by Tony Mowbray.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

However, fellow second-tier club Nottingham Forest are keen on Souttar and set to make an offer to the former Dundee United defender’s representatives next week.

Rangers, who have been linked with Souttar alongside Glasgow rivals Celtic, are also monitoring Souttar. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is light on centre-halves and there is the strong prospect for losing Connor Goldson this summer when his contract expires.

Hearts also have defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley out of contract this summer and manager Robbie Neilson will want to tie down as many of his players as possible.

Nottingham ForestRobbie NeilsonTynecastleScotland