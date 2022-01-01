Rangers defender Connor Goldson is out of contract this summer.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion centre-half has been a mainstay at Rangers since joining in a £3million transfer in the summer of 2018.

However, Rangers have been unable to strike a deal with him and he is now able to speak to other clubs about a pre-contract.

The Daily Record reports that Rangers, who have made offers to Goldson throughout this season, are making one last push to tie him down, but are also braced for losing the Wolverhampton-born defender for nothing in the summer.