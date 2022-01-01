The former Brighton and Hove Albion centre-half has been a mainstay at Rangers since joining in a £3million transfer in the summer of 2018.
However, Rangers have been unable to strike a deal with him and he is now able to speak to other clubs about a pre-contract.
The Daily Record reports that Rangers, who have made offers to Goldson throughout this season, are making one last push to tie him down, but are also braced for losing the Wolverhampton-born defender for nothing in the summer.
The Scotsman understands that manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Goldson to remain in Glasgow until the summer even if his long-term future does not lie with the club, with injury concerns over Filip Helander and Leon Balogun. Nikola Katic is on loan at Hadjuk Split, while Jack Simpson has been linked with a move back to England, leaving the Dutch coach light on options at centre-back.