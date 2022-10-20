News you can trust since 1817
Jimmy Millar: Rangers pay tribute as goalscoring legend passes away aged 87

Rangers legend Jimmy Millar has passed away at the age of 87 following a battle with dementia.

By Matthew Elder
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 1:48pm
A goalscoring icon, he joined the club in January 1955 and went on to spend 12 years at Ibrox, where he won three league titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups. He netted 162 goals in 317 appearances for the Light Blues including 13 against Old Firm rivals Celtic and was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Rangers confirmed the news of his passing in a tribute which read: "Rangers Football Club is saddened by the news of the death of our former player, Jimmy Millar.

"Starting his career at Dunfermline, Millar was signed by Scot Symon in January 1955 and went on to enjoy a 12-year spell at Ibrox. Millar lifted three League titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups during his time at the club and was later inducted into Rangers’ Hall of Fame.

"A tough, brave and quick centre-forward, Millar scored an impressive 162 goals in 317 Rangers appearances. Our thoughts are with Jimmy’s family at this sad time."

Millar’s former Rangers teammates included fellow icons such as Bobby Shearer, Eric Caldow, Davie Wilson, John Greig, Jim Baxter and Alex Scott. He also holds the distinction of being the first ever substitute to come on for Rangers, replacing Jim Forrest during a 5-0 victory over Falkirk in a league match at Ibrox in October 1966.

Millar left Rangers for Dundee United in 1967 and became manager of Raith Rovers for a brief spell after retiring, before owning a pub in Leith.

