Jay-Z and kudos for Joe Aribo: Rangers fans react to win over Livingston

Rangers Jon McLaughlin (R) at full time during the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena on May 12, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Goals from James Tavernier, Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi sent Rangers onto 99 points with one more game to play to hit triple figures in the SPFL Premiership table.There were chances for the home side though as Jon McLaughlin’s crossbar and post were both hit in the second half, but the Rangers understudy recorded anther clean sheet – his 12th in 14 games this season.

But the fans reflected with some rap lyrics – and priase for makeshift left-back Joe Aribo.

@alanmonolith: “If you’re having football problems, I feel bad for you son, we’ve got 99 points and the league’s still won – hit me!”

@JackMcM72: “One more for the Invincibles. Let's Go Rangers.”

Brian Williams: “Watching tonight’s game and can’t work out why we didn’t beat St Mirren and St Johnstone.”

@Al_Suth: “Terribly straightforward win for the #Champion55 , things you love to see.”

@WalterW31347418: “Hardest away game on paper and another three points and clean sheet.”

Gary McMillan: “Win now on Saturday for an 100% home record in the league and an unbeaten in the league this season. Would love to see it.”

Bill Dyer: “Great showing, well done Rangers, just Saturday for the perfect season in the league. Overall an excellent performance tonight, to a man.”

Ross Goulding: “Great performance, kudos to Joe Aribo for putting in a shift at Left Back. Some fantastic play for the second and third goals.”

Letham Cameron: “What a pass from Aribo for Hagi’s goal.”