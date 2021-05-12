How the Rangers players rated in 3-0 SPFL Premiership win at Livingston

Steven Gerrard’s side have found the going tough at Livingston this season having drawn 0-0 and required a late Alfredo Morelos goal to see off the West Lothian side earlier this year.

It looked to be the same from the early exchanges with Livingston playing a high offside trap against Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos but Rangers eventually broke the deadlock through a James Tavernier penalty after Ianis Hagi was fouled by Max Strjycek.

Livingston passed up several second half chances, hitting the crossbar and post, but Rangers were far more clinical with Ryan Kent converting a passing exchange with Alfredo Morelos and Hagi striking the third from sub Cedric Itten’s pass.

Now, it’s on to Aberdeen on Saturday’s trophy celebration day at Ibrox.

Here is how the Rangers players rated in their final away day of the season.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 7 Mr Clean Sheet had another to his name and continues to be a more than able deputy for Allan McGregor. Sharp early on and unruffled by periods where Livingston pressed plus great recovery and punch when Pittman struck crossbar. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Buy photo

2. James Tavernier - 8 Back to his best after injury lay-off. Deliveries, particularly early on, were on point and captain gave team the lead from the penalty spot. Driving run and pass created the second. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Buy photo

3. Jack Simpson - 7 Break between games has done defender world of good and looked a settled figure in the Rangers backline despite Aribo dropping in for Barisic. Early booking again complicated his game but dealt with powerful Livingston attack and good on the ball. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Connor Goldson - 6 Continues to rack up the minutes, but passing on Livingston's plastic pitch was not quite as sharp as usual, but again steered Simpson through and looked more comfortable as a pair. Photo: IAN MACNICOL Buy photo