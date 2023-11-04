When is the Viaplay Cup final? Date, venue, kick-off time, tickets, how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of the Viaplay Cup final

Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all bidding to reach the Viaplay Cup final. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Viaplay Cup semi-finals take centre-stage at Hampden Park this weekend with Hibs taking on Aberdeen on Saturday before Rangers and Hearts go head-to-head on Sunday.

The clubs will fight it out for the right to compete for silverware in next month's final in what is the 78th season of the Scottish League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holders Celtic were knocked out by Kilmarnock in the last 16, leaving Philippe Clement's Rangers as the overwhelming favourites to win the competition for the first time since 2011 having made the final twice since then and lost to Celtic on both occasions.

Of the other four semi-finalists, Hearts are bidding to end the longest wait to lift the trophy, their last success coming in 1962 when they defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 at Hampden.

Aberdeen last lifted the trophy in 2014 following a penalty shoot-out win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Celtic Park while Hibs have to go back to 2007 and a 5-1 win over Kilmarnock for their last League Cup victory.

When is the Viaplay Cup final?

The Viaplay Cup final will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Kick-off time has not yet been announced but last year's final started at 3pm.

Viaplay Cup final ticket details

Information on ticket sales will be announced by the respective finalists. Ticket prices and allocations will be announced by the SPFL in due courses.

How to watch the Viaplay Cup final on TV

The Viaplay Cup final will be shown exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports. If you are a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider.

Viaplay Cup final live stream