When is the Viaplay Cup final? Date, venue, kick-off time, tickets, how to watch
The Viaplay Cup semi-finals take centre-stage at Hampden Park this weekend with Hibs taking on Aberdeen on Saturday before Rangers and Hearts go head-to-head on Sunday.
The clubs will fight it out for the right to compete for silverware in next month's final in what is the 78th season of the Scottish League Cup.
Holders Celtic were knocked out by Kilmarnock in the last 16, leaving Philippe Clement's Rangers as the overwhelming favourites to win the competition for the first time since 2011 having made the final twice since then and lost to Celtic on both occasions.
Of the other four semi-finalists, Hearts are bidding to end the longest wait to lift the trophy, their last success coming in 1962 when they defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 at Hampden.
Aberdeen last lifted the trophy in 2014 following a penalty shoot-out win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Celtic Park while Hibs have to go back to 2007 and a 5-1 win over Kilmarnock for their last League Cup victory.
When is the Viaplay Cup final?
The Viaplay Cup final will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Kick-off time has not yet been announced but last year's final started at 3pm.
Viaplay Cup final ticket details
Information on ticket sales will be announced by the respective finalists. Ticket prices and allocations will be announced by the SPFL in due courses.
How to watch the Viaplay Cup final on TV
The Viaplay Cup final will be shown exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sports. If you are a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider.
Viaplay Cup final live stream
Those wishing to watch the final on their laptop, tablet or smartphone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.