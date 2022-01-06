Why a development at Newcastle will have Rangers on alert

Ryan Kent, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo, Ianis Hagi and Connor Goldson have all attracted attention this winger as clubs in the English Premier League look to strengthen for the second half of the season, while Hagi has a host of admirers in Europe.

However, a development in the north-east of England may have a few of a Rangers persuasion worried that star striker Alfredo Morelos may be a transfer target.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United, who are in deep relegation trouble, are expected to spend big this window after being taken over last year but new Saudi Arabian owners. England full-back Kieran Trippier is expected to sign from Atletico Madrid, but there is one position in particular that needs reinforced.

Alfredo Morelos' performance levels have improved in recent weeks.

Fresh from the news that their No 9 Callum Wilson is out for months due to injury, Magpies manager Eddie Howe is in desperate need of an out-and-out centre forward.

Speculation persists that Morelos is on a shortlist at St James Park for a January move, and that will intensify now that Newcastle are short of options.

Morelos has improved since new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst took over, scoring six goals in eight appearances and performing better with his link-up play and team-work.