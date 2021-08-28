Is this the Rangers team line-up to face Celtic in first Old Firm match of the season?

First team boss Steven Gerrard was absent from the touchline after a covid outbreak amongst the squad forced the manager, and a number of first-team stars, to miss the trip to Armenia in midweek.
He will have his say on the selection though regardless of his ability to attend the game, or not, and how his team lines up is heavily influenced by both the virus restrictions on his squad and the 4800-mile round trip for Thursday’s game.
Assistant manager Gary McAllister who took the team in the 0-0 draw alongside Michael Beale has suggested some re-inforcements may be available for the clash with their city rivals but the status of Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and club captain James Tavernier is still unknown after their Europa League absence.
Juninho Bacuna could be one for the home side to call upon in midfield with Scott Arfield picking up a knock as group stage qualification was secured.
With what’s known to us so far, here’s how Rangers could line up for the maiden Old Firm match of the season, and Ange Postecoglou’s first taste of the historic derby.