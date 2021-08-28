Is this the Rangers team line-up to face Celtic in first Old Firm match of the season?

First team boss Steven Gerrard was absent from the touchline after a covid outbreak amongst the squad forced the manager, and a number of first-team stars, to miss the trip to Armenia in midweek.

He will have his say on the selection though regardless of his ability to attend the game, or not, and how his team lines up is heavily influenced by both the virus restrictions on his squad and the 4800-mile round trip for Thursday’s game.

Assistant manager Gary McAllister who took the team in the 0-0 draw alongside Michael Beale has suggested some re-inforcements may be available for the clash with their city rivals but the status of Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and club captain James Tavernier is still unknown after their Europa League absence.

Juninho Bacuna could be one for the home side to call upon in midfield with Scott Arfield picking up a knock as group stage qualification was secured.

With what’s known to us so far, here’s how Rangers could line up for the maiden Old Firm match of the season, and Ange Postecoglou’s first taste of the historic derby.

1. GK - Robby McCrorie His brother Ross - a defender now with Aberdeen - has played in goals omestically for Rangers, after an Allan McGregor red card, but Robby could continue in goals after a clean sheet if McGregor and Jon McLaughlin are unavailable. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DR - Nathan Patterson The defender played in two Old Firm games last season and provides an attacking understudy for club captain James Tavernier at right-back. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. DL - Borna Barisic The Croatian has played four times this season - and has yet to win. Looked off the pace against Alashkert but spent much of pre-season injured. Photo: Rico Brouwer - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. DC - Filip Helander The Swede was affected by covid himself last season, testing positive in November but is an important part of Steven Gerrard's squad. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales