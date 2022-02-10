Ianis Hagi: Rangers blow as playmaker could miss start of next season

Rangers star Ianis Hagi is out with a knee injury. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Romanian was ruled out of the remainder of the campaign last month following a knee injury picked up in a Scottish Cup clash with Stirling Albion.

Hagi had to undergo surgery and may not be back for another five or six months, according to Romania's national team boss Edi Iordănescu who confirmed the "unfortunate” news speaking to the press in his homeland.

Until that point in the season, the 23-year-old had scored four and assisted four.

Following the injury, Rangers signed Amad Diallo and Aaron Ramsey on loan from Manchester United and Juventus respectively.

Iordănescu revealed he had spoken to Hagi twice as well as his dad, Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi.

"I want to be with Ianis, to support him," he told Gazeta Sporturlor. “I have assured him of my support and the fact that we all need him to come back as soon as possible. We assured him we were waiting for him and we trusted him but to take the time he needed.

"I found him confident, reconciled to the idea that it was so. It was not at all easy to digest this news.

He added: “[Gica Hagi] encouraged me and told me that he will always be available. Unfortunately, the feedback is not the same from other directions, but I think we need to work together.”

Iordănescu is keen not to put pressure on Hagi regarding his importance to the team during this period.

“There are two types of pressure. A constructive and a destructive one. I used the first one.

"I think there is a destructive one here though, which has long surrounded the team, namely the parallel with the past. We fall into this trap and I think we only do harm by making comparisons.

“We put a totally destructive artificial pressure. I've already felt it with the players. He can't stand it and doesn't digest these comparisons. I believe in them and that's why I came!

"I strongly believe that we can raise our level, the ceiling is still high, I think we have an important margin for improvement. We all need to come together and fight together. If we put pressure, compare and are negative, they will never give as much as they really can.”

