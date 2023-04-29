'I would prefer Rangers' - Inverness hero Billy Mckay reveals reason behind his Scottish Cup final wish

Inverness’ Scottish Cup hero Billy Mckay is hoping for another memorable day when the cinch Championship side return to Hampden Park for the final on June 3.

The 34-year-old striker scored a brace – the first goal a penalty, the second a cushioned finish after Daniel MacKay had scored a header – to help the Highland club secure a 3-0 semi-final win over League One Falkirk at the national stadium.

Mckay left Inverness just before they beat Falkirk 2-1 in the 2015 final and this time they will meet either holders Rangers or Celtic, who play on Sunday, in the showpiece occasion.

And although Billy Dodds’ side will be rank outsiders against either member of the Old Firm, McKay, who in the process took his goal tally at Caley Thistle to 100, insists they will return to Glasgow with belief.

Inverness striker Billy McKay with his daughter at full-time after the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He said: “Obviously we are going to enjoy tonight first before we think about that but look, there’s no point going if you are not in it to win it so we will be going there to try to win the game.

“Who knows what can happen? In 2015, we obviously beat Celtic in the semi-final and people probably didn’t think that was going to happen so we have to go there with belief.

“It is well documented that I missed out when I left in 2015 but it is great to be part of it now. The city is going to be buzzing and who knows, maybe there will be a repeat of 2015. I am obviously delighted to get 100 goals for the club.

“I wanted to stay on and try to get that hat-trick and my 101st but it was great to get some of the boys on the pitch. We were ruthless, took our chances and showed our quality and maybe should have won by more.”