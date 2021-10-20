'I couldn't tell you where it's at' - Connor Goldson reveals uncertainty over his Rangers future as he urges Ibrox club to resist English Premier League interest in Nathan Patterson

Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson is attracting increasing attention from English Premier League clubs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scotland international right-back Patterson is attracting increasing interest among English Premier League clubs with Everton, who had an £8 million bid turned down by Rangers in the summer, believed to be ready to return with an increased offer for the 20-year-old in January.

Patterson is under contract until 2024 and Goldson, who is in the final season of his current deal at Rangers, has no doubts how crucial his young team-mate is for Steven Gerrard’s squad.

“Nathan Patterson is the future of this football club and a player I hope Rangers keep for a long time,” said Goldson.

“He is an amazing player. He is one of the best young kids that I’ve ever seen, especially defensively.

“As a defender, it’s always hard when you are young. People have dips in their performances and make mistakes but so far, since I’ve been around Nathan, he hasn’t done that.

“He’s a credit to himself. He works so hard every day in training. You can see the attitude that he has got to learn and to improve. He’s done that ever since he’s been with the first team.

“The English Premier League is the biggest league in the world and at some stage in his career I know that Nathan will play at that level. But I think, for now, Rangers Football Club need to do all they can to keep him here.”

Goldson, meanwhile, is in the dark over negotiations between Rangers and his representatives over a new contract.

“I haven’t heard anything,” said the 28-year-old who has been a mainstay of Gerrard’s side since signing from Brighton in 2018.

“I haven’t really spoken to my agent or spoken to the club recently so I really couldn’t tell you where it’s at.

“I’m just focused on the club, focused on playing football and making sure this football club wins. We’ve got a massive run of games, which starts tomorrow against Brondby. I need to be at my best and the team needs to be at their best to win those games.”

