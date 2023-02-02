'I can only say so much' - Rangers boss speaks on the future of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, expiring deals

Michael Beale admitted he can “only say so much” about the future of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent – the Rangers duo are in the final months of their contract at Ibrox.

Both have been impressive under Beale in the front three alongside Fashion Sakala. Neither have signed a new deal and could speak to other clubs regarding a pre-contract agreement. It is not an unfamiliar position for Rangers, who signed Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin in January, following Connor Goldon’s situation last season when it looked like he might depart at the end of the season before signing a long-term deal once the campaign was over.

"Look, I've got a bit more clarity than I can probably give out, obviously,” Beale said. “It's a bit like in the transfer window when you guys would say I'm contradicting myself when I obviously had more clarity than you guys, but I can only say so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment those three boys are playing fantastically well, along with Fashion [Sakala]. It's hard for the other attackers because of the goals, the assists and the chances that they are making. I like all three of them a lot.

"They know that and things are really calm at the moment, but what I would say is if the three of them weren't there then we are able to play without them. We have got Todd, we have got Nico, we have got Tom (Lawrence), we have Antonio (Colak), we have Kemar (Roofe). We seem in quite a good place at the moment."

Beale also confirmed he is keen to keep Malik Tillman.