With the second goal in Rangers’ comfortable 3-0 win over Hearts, Malik Tillman made it ten for goals and assists combined in the Scottish Premiership.

The American playmaker joined on loan from Bayern Munich in the summer and has impressed in the Ibrox midfield despite the increasing competition. He has started all but one of the matches Michael Beale has been in charge of since replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Wednesday night’s win at Tynecastle Park was the most complete performance by Rangers since Beale’s arrival. Yet, in prior games Tillman was often a source of positivity even when the team struggled for fluidity and dominance. The Ibrox boss revealed his willingness for the 20-year-old to remain at the club beyond the end of his loan spell even if he is contracted to the German giants until 2024.

"I think it's clear what I want,” he told Sky Sports. “The boy's playing well, he's played in every game since I came to the club. He's a very strong player for a 20 year old and I've given him a lot of discipline playing in the midfield and breaking out. He's a very interesting young player, with a very high ceiling. We definitely want him here at Rangers longer term."

Tillman has been a key operative in the Rangers midfield three offering creative solutions and supporting Fashion Sakala, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who has been given more freedom. His 30 chances created puts him ninth in the Premiership. Impressively, of those 30 chances created, ten have been deemed by OPTA stats as big chances. Only Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has created more.

Against Hearts, Rangers showed a real willingness and desire to win the ball back as a collective, hunting the home team and forcing turnovers. It is something Tillman is adept at and contributes to. He won back the ball four times in Gorgie but more than that he features in the top five for possessions won back in the final third in the Premiership this season, only team-mate Glen Kamara, Celtic’s James Forrrest and Livingston’s Bruce Anderson averages more.