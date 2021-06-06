CUMBERNAULD, SCOTLAND - JUNE 06: Niamh Farrell (centre) celebrates her goal to make it 2-0 Glasgow City. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The defending champions ensured there would be no last day surprises in the SWPL as they comfortably defeated Rangers 2-0 to end Celtic hopes and secure the title at a sunny Broadwood.

Fran Alonso’s Celtic, who required City to lose whilst also scoring four goals themselves, had to settle for second place, despite an 8-0 win over Motherwell at East Kilbride.

First half goals from Hayley Lauder (13) and Niamh Farrelly (32) were enough to get Scott Booth’s side over the line as they, once again, lifted the SWPL trophy despite the challenge of a newly professional Old Firm and a four month Covid inflicted break.

CUMBERNAULD, SCOTLAND - JUNE 06: Hayley Lauder scores to make it 1-0 Glasgow City during a Scottish Women's Premier League match between Glasgow City and Rangers at Broadwood Stadium on June 06, 2021, in Cumbernaul, Scotland (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

With his side requiring just a point to secure the title, City boss Scott Booth made only the one change for the season finale, as Zaneta Wyne replaced the injured Leanne Ross for the home side, as Malky Thomson restored Chelsea Cornet to his Rangers starting eleven.

Rangers could have nabbed an early lead, when Brogan Hay broke free in the area, but her cross was blocked by goalkeeper Lee Alexander, and just moments later the game exploded into life when City and Scotland stalwart Lauder calmed early nerves by firing her side into an early lead following a tremendous ball from Priscila Chinchilla.

And just as news filtered through that Celtic had already built up a commanding lead at Motherwell, a Farrelly header helped put one hand on the SWPL title for the reigning champions, nodding home an inch perfect cross on the half hour mark.

Despite their title disappointment, the Hoops win will hand them a place in next season’s Women’s Champions League for the first time in their history alongside champions Glasgow City, with the Ghirls entering at the qualifying stage.

For the Gers, however, it’s a disappointing end to a season that promised so much.

