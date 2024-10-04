After a solid start to their Europa League campaign last week against Malmo, Philippe Clement and Rangers were left licking their wounds at Ibrox last night after a humbling 4-1 defeat against Lyon.
Despite Tom Lawrence almost immediately cancelling out Malick Fofana’s tenth-minute opener, the hosts fell to a disappointing home defeat thanks to a Alexandre Lacazette brace before half-time, before Fofana bagged his second of the night early in the second period.
The result leaves Clement’s side in 17th place in the Europa League table ahead of the visit of FCSB on October 24. But where does the Rangers support rank in term of attendance in gameweek two?
1. Maccabi Tel Aviv - 200
There were just 200 fans in attendance for Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0's loss against FC Midtjylland, with the game moved to the Partizan Stadium in Belgrade. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Union Saint-Gilloise - 5,576
Union Saint-Gilloise and Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt's drab 0-0 draw at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels had just over 5.5k fans in attendance. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
3. RFS - 8,502
The attendance at the Daugava Stadium may have been on the small side, but fans in Riga were able to enjoy a fine comeback from the home as they drew with Galatasaray 2-2, despite going 2-0 down with 38 minutes. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Viktoria Plzeň - 10,317
After qualifying for the competition by defeating Hearts in the qualifying stages, just over 10k supporters turned up for their opening home game - a 0-0 draw with Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad. | AFP via Getty Images