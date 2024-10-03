Rangers suffered a painful 4-1 defeat by Lyon in the Europa League at Ibrox.

The French side sliced through Philippe Clement’s men far too often, with their captain Alexandre Lacazette and Belgian teenager Malik Fofana both netting twice. Tom Lawrence levelled for Rangers early on, but his close-range strike proved only to be a consolation as the dispirited home support watched their team flounder against the Ligue 1 outfit.

The result leaves Rangers on three points after two rounds of fixtures. While the Govan outfit were impressive and comfortable 2-0 victors over Malmo in Sweden last week, this was a significant step up in quality for them against classy opposition and they found it hard to deal with Lyon’s pace and trickery.

It does not get much easier for Clement and Co, with further matches against Steaua Bucharest, Olympiacos, Nice, Tottenham, Manchester United and Union Saint-Gilloise in this revamped and expanded second tier of European football.

We give each player a mark out for ten for their performance against Lyon at Ibrox.

1 . Jack Butland Made two smart saves and had little chance with any of the Lyon strikes as the French side laid siege to his goal. 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier Missed a very early chance that ought to have put Rangers in front. Struggled to deal with the sheer pace and trickery of the Lyon backline and was beaten by Fofana at the far post for Lyon's fourth goal. Replaced on hour mark by Kasanwirjo. 4 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . John Souttar Very difficult evening for the Scotland defender, who looked desperately uncomfortable when the Lyon attackers ran at him. Also picked up a booking. 4 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Robin Propper Much like Souttar, was unable to keep a proper check on Lacazette and Co. Was unlucky not stop the second goal with a lunging dive on the line. 4 | SNS Group Photo Sales