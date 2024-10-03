Rangers suffered a painful 4-1 defeat by Lyon in the Europa League at Ibrox.
The French side sliced through Philippe Clement’s men far too often, with their captain Alexandre Lacazette and Belgian teenager Malik Fofana both netting twice. Tom Lawrence levelled for Rangers early on, but his close-range strike proved only to be a consolation as the dispirited home support watched their team flounder against the Ligue 1 outfit.
The result leaves Rangers on three points after two rounds of fixtures. While the Govan outfit were impressive and comfortable 2-0 victors over Malmo in Sweden last week, this was a significant step up in quality for them against classy opposition and they found it hard to deal with Lyon’s pace and trickery.
It does not get much easier for Clement and Co, with further matches against Steaua Bucharest, Olympiacos, Nice, Tottenham, Manchester United and Union Saint-Gilloise in this revamped and expanded second tier of European football.
We give each player a mark out for ten for their performance against Lyon at Ibrox.