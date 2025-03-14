This is how much Rangers have now earned from their 24/25 Europa League run after last night’s victory over Fenerbahce in the last 16.

Rangers love of a pulsating Thursday night at Ibrox in the Europa League continued against Fenerbahce as Barry Ferguson’s side edged past Jose Mourinho’s charges on penalties.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg going into the game, the Ibrox supporters were forced to suffer thanks to a brace from Polish striker Sebastian Szymański, who grabbed a goal in each half to level the tie at 3-3 aggregate on a night of high drama in Govan.

It would be Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland who ended up the hero of the hour though, after the English stopper saved penalties from Dusan Tadic and Fred in the shootout, before Mert Hakan Yandaş blazed Fenerbahce’s fifth spot high over the bar to seal a 3-2 shootout victory for the Gers. They’ll now meet Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals.

A European campaign that has often been in stark contrast to a difficult domestic campaign, Rangers started their campaign with an hugely impressive 2-0 win over Malmo under former head coach Philippe Clement, picking up further victories against FSCB, Nice and Union Saint-Gilloise alongside valiant draws with Olympiacos and Tottenham Hotspur.

But how much has Rangers’ run in the Europa League earned them so far? Here is a full breakdown of what the club have earned from their participation in the competition so far, and how much more they could earn if they make it to the semi-finals.

Rangers' James Tavernier celebrates scoring his penalty during the Europa League penalty shootout win over Fenerbahce. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

How much have Rangers earned from their Europa League run so far?

The European campaign started back in August with the Champions League qualifying stages. Rangers received a fixed payment of €4.29m for their participation in the qualifiers, despite losing out to Dynamo Kyiv. The payment is split into a down-payment of €4.14m. and a balance of €170k.

The Gers then earned a ‘performance related’ bonus during the League Phase of the Europa League, which was paid per match during the eight games they played during that stage of the competition. Rangers won four games, drew two and lost two games

The payments were as follows:

A win: €450,000

A draw: €150,000

A defeat: £0.

As they ended the league phase in the top eight, they were also granted an additional €600k bonus. This means Rangers received a total of €2.7million (approximately £2.3million) for their performance during the League Phase. Qualification for the round of 16 saw them pick up a further €1.75million, while participation in the quarter-finals will see them receive €2.5million. This means Rangers have earned a grand total of €11.24million during their European campaign so far.

Should Rangers go further in the competition, they will be paid the following:

Semi-finals: €4.2million per club

Participation for UEL final: €7million

Winners: An additional €6million

How does it compare to Celtic’s Champions League earnings?

By merely qualifying for the competition automatically and playing in the League Phase, Celtic received a league phase allocation of €18.62million, split into a down-payment of €17.87m and a balance of €750k, according to UEFA’s website.

For each win Celtic got in the Champions League during the League Phase, they were paid €2.1million, with €700k paid per draw. UEFA do not offer anything for a defeat. With three wins, three draws and two defeats, that means Brendan Rodgers’ side earned performance related bonus of €7.7million, with a further €18.62million for qualification. Celtic were also rewarded with an amount of €1million due to reaching the knockout round play-offs.