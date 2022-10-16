King chopped down McKinstry in the 87th-minute of Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Steelmen at Fir Park with a robust challenge 30 yards from goal. McKinstry felt he was going clear on goal had he evaded King’s tackle, but referee David Dickinson deemed the challenge worth of a yellow card only. Motherwell manager Steven Hammell also called for a red card post-match, claiming his player was lucky to escape injury.

“In my opinion it could have been a red,” said McKinstry. “If he didn’t bring me down I was through on goal. There is all that stuff about someone covering but he knew what was doing. I felt it could have been a sending off. The referee said there was someone covering but I was on the floor and couldn’t really see. All I know it was a sore challenge and it could have been worse. It was a bad tackle. I know Leon and he asked if I was okay afterwards and it was something he needed to do to help his team.”

McKinstry had earlier given Motherwell hope by catching out Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor with a free-kick from out wide. Asked about his 77th-minute goal, the Leeds United loanee continued: “Was it a cross or a shot? No comment! It was a case of put a bit of pace on it and hope for the best, and I caught him off his line. The goal gave us a lift when we needed it and gave us some real spirit to get back into the game. I thought we’d go on but they are a good side who are hard to break down. In the end it didn’t mean anything so it’s not one I’ll look back on with any happiness.

Rangers' Leon King was booked for a tackle on Motherwell's Stuart McKinstry.

